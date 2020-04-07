Namibia: Global Lenders Urged to Defer Debt Repayment

The president of the African Development Bank has urged world lenders to defer payments on outstanding loans extended to various African countries.

This would help many developing nations, as they battle the coronavirus pandemic, said the bank's president Akinwumi Adesina.

He said the coronavirus could push Africa's public debt from US$1,86 trillion at the end of 2019 to over US$2 trillion this year, compared to US$1,9 trillion projected in a 'no-pandemic' scenario.

This push would largely come from expenditure on measures to combat the effect of Covid-19 and others will likely bury African countries under the heavy fiscal pressure.

Adesina is now calling on lenders around the world to defer payments.

"We should temporarily defer the debt owed to multilateral development banks and international financial institutions, he said.

He explained that deferring repayment can be done by re-profiling loans to create fiscal space for countries to deal with this crisis.

That means that loan principals due to international financial institutions in 2020 could be deferred.

"I am calling for temporary forbearance, not forgiveness. What's good for bilateral and commercial debt must be good for multilateral debt," Adesina stressed.

Multilateral and bilateral financial institutions must work together with commercial creditors in Africa, especially to defer loan repayments and give Africa the fiscal space it needs.

AfDB estimated that the pandemic could cost Africa a gross domestic product (GDP) loss between US$22 billion, in the best case scenario, and US$88,3 billion in the worst-case scenario.

This is equivalent to a projected GDP growth contraction of between 0,7% and 2,8% this year.

Adesina projected that Africa might slip into recession this year if the current situation persists.

The economies of developing countries, despite years of great progress, remain extremely fragile and ill-equipped to deal with this pandemic.

He said as the infection rates rise, so does panic across financial markets, as economies drastically slow down and supply chains are severely disrupted.

"In the midst of all this, we must all worry about the ability of every nation to respond to this crisis. And we must ensure that developing nations are prepared to navigate these uncharted waters fully," he said.

Adesina said: "We are all in this together; there is no coronavirus for developed countries and a coronavirus for developing and debt-stressed countries."

He added that he supports UN secretary general Antonio Guterres' urgent call for special resources for the world's developing countries.

He said developing economies are the most vulnerable at this time and remedies must go beyond simply lending more.

"We must go the extra mile and provide countries with much-needed and urgent financial relief and that includes developing countries under sanctions," stated Adesina.

THE RISK

African economies are distressed because of many African countries' dependence on commodity export earnings and the collapse of oil prices.

According to the AfDB's 2020 Africa Economic Outlook, the majority of African countries are unable to meet budgets as planned under pre-coronavirus oil price benchmarks.

In the prevailing environment, an acute shortage of buyers is anticipated, as, for understandable reasons, buyers will reallocate resources to address the Covid-19 pandemic.

African countries that depend on tourism receipts as a key source of revenue are also in a straightjacket.

Rich countries have resources to spare, evidenced by trillions of dollars in fiscal stimulus, developing countries are hampered with bare-bone resources.

"The fact is, if we do not collectively defeat the coronavirus in Africa, we will not defeat it anywhere else in the world," said Adesina.

Around the world, countries at more advanced stages in the outbreak are announcing liquidity relief, debt restructuring, forbearance on loan repayments, relaxation of standard regulations and initiatives.

As developed countries put in place programmes to compensate workers for lost wages for staying at home for social distancing, another problem has emerged - fiscal distancing in Africa.

The Covid-19 shock will further squeeze fiscal space in the continent as deficits are estimated to widen by 3,5% to 4,9%, increasing Africa's financing gap by an additional US$110 billion to US$154 billion in 2020.

Adesina said the bank will deploy up to US$50 billion over five years in projects to help with adjustment costs that Africa will face as it deals with the knock-on effects of Covid-19, long after the current storm subsides.

"That's why I also strongly support the call by the UN secretary general that debts of low-income countries be suspended in these fast-moving and uncertain times," he added.

THE SANCTIONS

Sanctions have drastically reduced investments in public healthcare systems in several countries.

He said given the reduced expenditure on health, the overstretched health systems will find it difficult to face up to a clear and present danger that now threatens collective existence.

"Sanctions work against economies but not against the virus. If countries that are under sanctions are unable to respond and provide critical care for their citizens or protect them, then the virus will soon sanction the world," he explained.

Adesina is also calling for the lifting of all sanctions, for now, as there is a need to pause for relief materials to reach affected populations.

"The novel coronavirus is a war against all of us," he said.