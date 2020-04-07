Zimbabwe: Chamisa's Faction Denies Mwonzora Has Taken Over Harvest House

The MDC faction led by embattled politician, Nelson Chamisa, has dispelled as rumours reports that Douglas Mwonzora and his cohorts had on Monday taken over control of Harvest House also known as Morgan Richard Tsvangirai House (MRT).

Mwonzora confirmed to the media Monday that he was in firm control of the opposition party's headquarters following a Supreme Court judgment last week that ruled Chamisa was the illegitimate leader of the MDC before ordering the party to hold an extraordinary congress within 90 days.

"I am the secretary-general and I am in charge of the day-to-day running of the party. I have closed the party offices until the end of the 21-day lockdown. We have to follow the law," Mwonzora told the media Monday.

However, MDC youth assembly chairperson, Tererai Sithole, dismissed Mwonzora's claims before posting pictures on social media showing him outside MRT with MDC security personnel.

"The news that one Douglas Mwonzora has taken over our party HQ is fake and remains fake! I am at the HQ right now having conversations with some members of the staff manning our offices during the #lockdown period. Stay calm, President Chamisa is in charge!" Sithole wrote on Twitter.

Daniel Molokele, a spokesperson in Chamisa's faction said the reports claiming the party's headquarters had been seized by Mwonzora were fake news from Zanu PF funded media.

"Our people's party youth chairperson has just taken a few pictures at the MRT House. Please ignore the fake news claiming that our party has been taken over. These are desperate lies from the Zanu funded media," he said.

The news that one Douglas Mwonzora has taken over our party HQ is fake & remains fake!!! I am at the HQ right now, having conversations with some members of the staff manning our offices during this #lockdown period.

Stay calm, @nelsonchamisa is in charge!!!@hwendec pic.twitter.com/djexPnykJX

- Tererai Obey Sithole (@TereraiSithole) April 7, 2020