Zambia: 'Don't Dishonour Micho - Janza

7 April 2020
The Times of Zambia (Ndola)
By Sandra Mwila

FORMER national team coach Honour Janza says the delay to offer national team coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic a contract is disrespectful to the coaching profession.

Janza, who is also former Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) Technical Director, said in an interview in Lusaka yesterday that Micho was a professional coach who commanded respect worldwide and should not be begging for a job.

Janza said in the years he worked with foreign coaches like Dario Bonneti and Herve Renard, it was unprecedented for them to start work without finalising paper work.

