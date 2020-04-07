Zambia: Ex-ZGU President Dies

Former Zambia Golf Union (ZGU) president Percy Ng'andwe, 72, has died in Ndola after suffering a stroke last Thursday.

Ng'andwe, who served as ZGU president in 1997 and 1998, passed on around 07:30 hours yesterday at Ndola Teaching Hospital.

Family spokesperson and older brother Rocky Ng'andwe said funeral gathering was at number two Sibuchinga Road, Northrise Township while burial arrangements would be communicated later.

Before ascending to the ZGU presidency, Ng'andwe, who was also a Rotarian, served as Chainama Golf Club captain and later Ndola Golf Club president.

