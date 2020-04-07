Zambia: Ex-ZGU President Dies

7 April 2020
The Times of Zambia (Ndola)
By Felix Malunga

Former Zambia Golf Union (ZGU) president Percy Ng'andwe, 72, has died in Ndola after suffering a stroke last Thursday.

Ng'andwe, who served as ZGU president in 1997 and 1998, passed on around 07:30 hours yesterday at Ndola Teaching Hospital.

Family spokesperson and older brother Rocky Ng'andwe said funeral gathering was at number two Sibuchinga Road, Northrise Township while burial arrangements would be communicated later.

Before ascending to the ZGU presidency, Ng'andwe, who was also a Rotarian, served as Chainama Golf Club captain and later Ndola Golf Club president.

Read more

Read the original article on Times of Zambia.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Times of Zambia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Times of Zambia

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Nigerian Govt Sparks Outrage in Asking China's Help with COVID-19
Nigerian Actress Funke Fined for Partying During Lockdown

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.