Namibia: Hardap Addresses Pensioners On COVID-19

A demonstration of how the pension pay-outs will be handled at all pay points across the Hardap region, was held at Mariental yesterday, as part of measures to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The exercise held ahead of the pension grants payment starting today, was facilitated at the NamPost offices by the regional social mobilisation task team on COVID-19 and monitored by Hardap governor Esme Isaack.

This is to ensure that Covid-19 prevention measures such as washing hands with water and soap, social distancing, using a 'tippy tap' as well as allowing no more than 10 people at one place, are enforced, during the pension pay-out process.

Tippy taps will be set up at other pay points in Hardap.

In her remarks, Isaack called on pensioners to refrain from taking along children to avoid the risk of the coronavirus infection.

She further thanked the social mobilisation task team for their efforts in ensuring that communities are informed through the house to house health information sessions.

"I am happy so far with what is being done and believe that tomorrow the real operation will be the same and it will not cause problems," Isaack said.

Last month, her office along with the Ministry of Health and Social Services identified thematic areas which will serve as a framework for controlling the spread of Covid-19 and for responding to possible cases of infection.

These include coordination and logistics; case management and infection control; surveillance and laboratory services; control points of entry and social mobilisation; community engagement and media, as well as psycho-social support.

Based on these thematic areas, a technical task team was set up to prepare a comprehensive regional response plan, conduct community health education across the region and the right information provided through the media and other platforms, and that psycho-social support is available in the fight against Covid-19.

- Nampa