Algeria: COVID-19 - Algeria Will Continue to Receive Medical Equipment

5 April 2020
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerad said Sunday "Algeria will continue, over the coming weeks, to receive medical equipment to face the novel coronavirus (COVID-19)."

Earlier, the prime minister had supervised, along with the minister of Health, Population and Hospital Reform, Pr. Abderrahmane Benbouzid, the delivery of the first shipment of protective equipment against the Coronavirus pandemic, ordered from China, at Houari Boumediene international airport of Algiers.

The equipment arrived by air, on two cargo aircrafts of the People's National Army.

This shipment "is only the beginning," the prime Minister said, disclosing that Algeria will receive, in the coming days, "100 million masks, a million of protective coverall for the medical staff, 20,000 testing kits and 20,000 sample transport kits."

"Medicines and other equipment allowing hospitals to take care of the patients will follow later," the prime minister said.

"Algeria will eventually overcome this pandemic," he stressed.

