Algeria: Coronavirus - 103 New Confirmed Cases, 21 Deaths Reported in Algeria

Algiers — 103 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 21 further deaths were recorded in Algeria over the last 24 hours, bringing the number of confirmed cases to 1,423 and that of the deaths at 173, said Thursday in Algiers Spokesman of the Scientific Committee in charge with monitoring the evolution of the coronavirus pandemic, Djamel Fourar.

The new cases were recorded in Algiers with 6 deaths, Oran (3), Blida (2), Bordj Bou Arreridj (2), Tissemssilt (2) and one (1) case in Bejaïa, Jijel, Constantine, Biskra, Oum El Bouaghi and Ouargla, reported Fourar during the daily press

briefing on the evolution of the pandemic, noting that the covid-19 affects 45 provinces.

To date, the coronavirus pandemic has affected 823 men (58% of cases) and 600 women (42%), said Fourar, adding that 36% of patients are over the age of 60, while 35% are aged between 25 and 49 years.

Of those affected, 90 are cured, 626 are being treated with Chloroquine, 488 under medical supervision and 46 in intensive care.