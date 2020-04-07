Zambia: World Bank Gives DMMU $1.4m for National Emergency Centre

The World Bank has given US$1.4 million to the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) for the construction of a world-class national emergency centre.

The facility will be used to manage natural disasters such as floods.

DMMU national coordinator Chanda Kabwe said the country had not been spared from natural disasters which some were caused by the climate change.

Mr Kabwe said that because of climate change, in 2018-2019 the country had experienced droughts which affected about 2.3 million people.

