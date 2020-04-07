Namibia: Taxman Wins Appeal Over Manufacturer Status

A VICTORY a company involved in the reworking of copper smelting waste scored in the High Court in 2018, when it was acknowledged to be a manufacturer for tax purposes, has now been reversed in the Supreme Court.

Even if the company TCIMS Industrial (Namibia) were to show it was engaged in a manufacturing operation, it did not meet the other requirements in the 1981 Income Tax Act that would have entitled it to be registered as a manufacturer in terms of the act, judge of appeal Dave Smuts found in an appeal judgement delivered in the Supreme Court last week.

The judge ruled the Income Tax Act requires that a company applying to be registered as a manufacturer under the act should meet all of the set requirements - which TCIMS Industrial did not do in its application for registration as a manufacturer.

Judge Smuts ruled in favour of an appeal by the minister of finance and the commissioner of inland revenue, and set aside a High Court judgement in which it was declared that TCIMS Industrial's operations amount to a manufacturing activity in terms of the Income Tax Act.

Chief justice Peter Shivute and deputy chief justice Petrus Damaseb agreed with the appeal judgement.

TCIMS Industrial processes slag - waste matter from the copper smelting process - at the Tsumeb smelter of Dundee Precious Metals to recover copper matte, which is an impure form of copper, and white metal from the slag.

Although the then ministry of industrialisation and trade's permanent secretary informed his counterpart at the finance ministry in a letter in September 2016 that TCIMS Industrial's operations had been inspected and the company had been found to be a manufacturing entity, the finance ministry rejected an application to register the company as a manufacturing enterprise ten months later.

TCIMS Industrial then lodged a review application in the Windhoek High Court, and won that case in June 2018. Judge Smuts noted in the Supreme Court's judgement that the Income Tax Act states the finance minister may register a company as a manufacturer if it is involved in a manufacturing activity and has shown its activity would be beneficial to the Namibian economy by way of net employment creation, net value addition, and replacement of imports or an increase in net exports, and is a new manufacturing activity or a subtantial expansion of an existing one.

The judge also noted registration as a manufacturer under the act brings with it the considerable advantage of a vastly reduced tax rate for a period of 10 years.

He recounted that in the company's application for registration as a manufacturer, it explained the process through which it made its product - but did not address other criteria listed in the Income Tax Act, such as net value addition, the replacement of imports or increase in net exports, or whether its activity was a new manufacturing activity or substantial expansion of an existing one.

The act requires that all of the criteria set out, and not only some, should be met for a company to be registered as a manufacturer, judge Smuts concluded.

Nazeer Cassim, assisted by Sakeus Akweenda, represented the finance minister in the appeal. TCIMS Industrial was represented by Phillip Barnard, instructed by the law firm Cronje & Company.

The Namibian reported two weeks ago that while registered manufacturers in Namibia have paid N$500 million in corporate tax between 2010 and 2019, some 80% of the registered manufacturers have, according to former finance minister Calle Schlettwein, not been paying corporate tax as they have been running tax losses due to generous tax incentives.

It was also reported that according to a finance ministry spokesperson, 129 companies in Namibia were registered as manufacturing entities for tax purposes from 1998 to 2019.

