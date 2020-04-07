Namibia: Banks Urge Clients to Service Their Accounts

THE Agribank of Namibia has encouraged clients to continue servicing their loans according to their means while finalising ways to implement relief measures.

Sakaria Nghikembua, chief executive officer of the bank, said in a recent statement relief measures yet to be announced come after finance minister Iipumbu Shiimi announced a stimulus package for the business sector and households.

According to this the government is rolling out N$8,1 billion during the first phase of the package to curb the impact of Covid-19 on the economy.

The package comprises N$5,9 billion as direct support to businesses, households and cash flow acceleration payments for services rendered to the government, and N$2,3 billion in additional support - guaranteed by the government.

Shiimi said the government will further guarantee a N$200 million loan scheme for farmers and agricultural businesses by extending a guarantee for such loans to the Agricultural Bank of Namibia (Agribank).

The loans will be extended to cash flow-constrained farmers and small to medium-sized farming businesses who have experienced a significant loss of revenue.

"Based on the stimulus package announced by the minister of finance on 1 April 2020, the bank is working on methods of implementing relief measures and will inform clients of what such measures will entail as soon as they have been finalised. Clients are encouraged to continue servicing their accounts within their means," Nghikembua said.

FNB Namibia's chief executive officer, Erwin Tjipuka, said the commercial bank's efforts to help customers adversely impacted by the coronavirus are ongoing.

"We are pleased to announce that from 7 April to 30 June 2020 we will implement measures to provide relief to individual and business customers whose financial stability has been impacted by Covid-19. Our interventions will assist customers who demonstrate sound banking behaviour, one of which is having honoured their repayments to the bank on a consistent basis prior to Covid-19," said Tjipuka.

The bank's chief said on Friday for qualifying customers, Covid-19 interventions will be on all term products, and will be available for three months.

"The measures cover instalment cashflow relief, during which part or no instalments/repayments will be due for a specific period, no fees will be charged for any repayment relief granted over the period, and assistance with processing credit insurance claims where relevant - typically for retrenchment cases only, but not definitive. The new concessions include a three-month payment holiday on all student loans in good standing as at the end of February 2020," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Banking By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Interest and fees will continue to accumulate on outstanding balances.

Individuals and business customers can continue to contact the bank to access support via the contact centre, their personal banker or relationship manager.

"The bank continues to work with the Bank of Namibia on a variety of solutions aimed at supporting consumers and businesses in these difficult times. FNB customers who have not yet contacted us will soon be notified if they qualify for relief on our digital channels, with this process scheduled to go live within the next week (this week)," said Tjipuka.

Email: [email protected]