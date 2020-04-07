South Africa: Premier Job Mokgoro Distributes Disinfectants and Sanitizers to Taxi Operators

press release

North West Premier, Professor Job Mokgoro has this morning distributed Protective Personal Equipment (PPE), sanitizers, gloves and disinfectants to the taxi operators in Rustenburg.

In total, the North West Provincial Government is going to distribute 428 boxes of gloves comprising 100 in each, 8140 masks, concentrated disinfectant chemicals comprising 20 litres which will be over 300 000 litres when diluted.

The Premier, once more, emphasized that social distancing is an important element of lockdown.

"The Corona virus is not a joke. We would like to appeal to our people to respect restrictions as announced by Government. As cumbersome and uncomfortable as it may be, it will safe your life and those around you", Premier Mokgoro said.

Premier Mokgoro also reminded the taxi industry of the guidelines.

"We are reminding you that you load only up to 70% of the vehicle capacity. The operating time is from 04:00 to 10:00 and from 16:00 to 21:00. Together we shall defeat the Covid-19.

The North West Provincial Government shall in total distribute over 20 000 litres of Disinfectant Chemicals, sanitizers, over 200 boxes of gloves with 100 gloves in each among other consignments.

The Department of Community Safety and Transport Management is distributing these necessities across the North West.

From Rustenburg, the next stop is Mafikeng in the afternoon.

The MEC for Community Safety and Transport Management, Sello Lehari, will tomorrow (Wednesday, 08 April 2020) lead the programme in Potchefstroom at 07:00 and Klerksdorp at 08:30 respectively.

Thereafter on the same day the next recipients will be operators in Taung at 15:00 followed by Vryburg at 16:30.

On Thursday, MEC Lehari will be in Lichtenburg Taxi Rank at 08:30 and Mogwase Taxi Rank at 15:00.

On Friday, 10 April 2020, operators in Brits will have their share at 08:00 followed by Moretele at 15:00.