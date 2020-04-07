South Africa: It Was Not a Social Lunch, Says Manana On Ndabeni-Abrahams Lockdown Incident

7 April 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Azarrah Karrim

The former deputy minister of higher education, Mduduzi Manana, has attempted to set the record straight on the controversial visit by Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams to his private residence.

His statement comes after a social media post went viral which appears to be a screen grab of a post from Manana's Instagram page. It shows the two politicians and several other people having a meal during the nationwide lockdown.

The caption reads: "It was great to host a former colleague and dear sister Cde Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams [minister of communications and digital technologies] on her way back from executing critical and essential services required for the effective functioning of our country during the nationwide lockdown."

On Tuesday, Manana said in a statement both he and Ndabeni-Abrahams were both on essential business, organising donations of personal protective equipment for students working on "Covid-19 Digital Services".

Assisting students in need

Manana, who runs the Mduduzi Manana Foundation, said his foundation had been handing out the equipment to communities in need.

"The minister relayed to me that the students are in need of personal protective equipment [PPE] such as masks, gloves and hand sanitiser which my foundation has been handing over to marginalised communities," Manana said in a statement.

"I then asked the minister to pass by my residence and collect the material which she gladly did."

Upon arrival, Manana said his family were having lunch and invited her to join them.

"She then collected the material and headed to her next assignment."

Manana added Ndabeni-Abrahams would be making another collection on Wednesday in Menlyn, Johannesburg, where his team would be delivering the equipment.

Apologised

According to its website, the foundation has the "sole aim of contributing meaningfully to vulnerable and marginalised communities in South Africa through development interventions in the area of education, focusing on early childhood development [ECD], basic education and higher education".

Manana apologised for creating "an impression" that Ndabeni-Abrahams was on a social visit.

"In hindsight, it was irresponsible to post a picture without giving a clear context and thereby creating the impression that it was a social lunch. For this, I profusely apologise."

Manana added he and his family were staying at home during the lockdown while his foundation continued to make "interventions" to curb the spread of Covid-19.

On Tuesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa summoned Ndabeni-Abrahams to discuss the picture.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Nigerian Govt Sparks Outrage in Asking China's Help with COVID-19
Nigerian Actress Funke Fined for Partying During Lockdown

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.