South Africa: Small Business Development On Directions to Assist Smmes Duirng the COVID-19 Lockdown

7 April 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Directions to assist SMMEs operating grocery stores, corner shops, spaza shops to comply with COVID-19 lockdown regulations

Minister of Small Business Development (DSBD), Khumbudzo Ntshavheni has, in terms of section 27(2) of the Disaster Management Act, 2002 (Act No. 57 of 2002) issued Directions aimed at assisting SMMEs operating grocery stores including corner shops, spaza shops, fruit and vegetable stores to comply with the COVID-19 Lockdown Regulations.

In terms of the lockdown regulations, all enterprises operating within the boarder of the Republic of South Africa are expected to close during the lockdown period except for enterprises which are designated as providers of essential goods and services as per Annexure (b) to the lockdown regulations.

The Minister would like to point out that in terms of the recently gazetted Directions, grocery stores which include corner shops, spaza shops and fruit and vegetable stores are permitted to operate during lockdown period irrespective of the nationality of the owners provided that they adhere to the following:

Must hold permits issued by their respective local municipality allowing them to trade in line with the provisions of the Business Act 71 of 1991 as amended.

No person may stay overnight in the grocery store as this in contravention of the Food Safety and Health Standards.

Only the sale of food staff and basic necessities is permitted, grocery stores must not sell products or goods that are prohibited by the lockdown Regulations.

The grocery stores must uphold the Health and Hygiene requirements by:

Maintaining a social distance amongst customers and between the trader and customer of at least 1-metre.

Disinfecting and sanitizing trading spaces in line with the directions issued by the Department of Health.

Spaza shop owner and informal food traders currently trading without permits may apply for temporary permits, and in case of Non-South African citizens, the business owner (a) must have been lawfully residing in the republic and must hold a valid passport with a visa issued by the department of Home Affairs in terms of section 10 of the Immigration Act, 2002 (13 of 2002), authorising him or her to operate a business (b) must alternatively hold an asylum seekers' permit issued in terms of section 22 of the Refugees Act, 1998 (Act 130 of 1998), which allows him or her to work. Permission to operate will be linked to the period covered by the asylum seekers' permit.

The Informal Food Traders as referred to in the Regulations are limited to Fruit and Vegetable informal traders and the Langanas, who operate in the Northern Cape and Western Cape. All enterprises referred to must ensure that they have absolute minimum number of staff necessary to safely operate the enterprise. Furthermore, employers are encouraged to provide transport for their employees during the lockdown period.

SMMEs wishing to enquire on information to clarify their status as rendering essential services or providing essential goods may contact the Department of Small Business Development (DSBD) on 0860 663 7867, alternatively send their queries to info@dsbd.gov.za.

The gazetted regulations to deal with the spread of COVID-19 virus are attached for more information. The Regulations will also be available on the DSBD and government website.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Nigerian Govt Sparks Outrage in Asking China's Help with COVID-19
Nigerian Actress Funke Fined for Partying During Lockdown

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.