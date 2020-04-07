Uganda: Curfew Enforcement - Security Officers Attacked, Resident Shot

A 27-year-old man is nursing bullet wounds at St Monica Health Centre III-Birongo in Lwabenge Sub County in Kalungu District after he was reportedly shot by security operatives enforcing President Museveni's directives on curfew.

Ronald Sserugo, a resident of Birongo trading centre was on Sunday found playing football with friends beyond 7pm, the set time for the curfew, when the incident happened.

The night curfew which starts at 7pm and ends at 6:30am, was announced by President Museveni on March 31 as part of the COVID-19 preventive measures.

The officer in charge of Miwuula police station, Mr Emmanuel Bateisibwe, said when police officers on foot patrol approached the group at the playground on Sunday, they ignored the officers and continued with their game before they allegedly started pelting stones at security officers. In the ensuing melee, Bateisibwe said a reserve force officer, Mr Willy Jjuuko was injured.

"He [Jjuko ] was stoned by unruly youth and he fell down. His colleagues took him to St. Monica Health Centre III but along the way another group of youth ambushed our officers and stoned them again. This prompted one of the officers to open fire in self-defence," Mr Bateisibwe told Daily Monitor on Tuesday.

He said a bullet hit Sserugo in the left arm. He was rushed to hospital where he remains handcuffed on his sick bed as detectives wait to interrogate him to ascertain his motive.

He said over 20 youth have since been arrested in connection with the incident.

"They [youth] have been threatening us saying we are too weak to deal with them," Mr Bateisibwe added.

According to one of the eye witnesses, Sserugo and his friends returned from Kampala last week after President Museveni banned both public and private transport and announced a lockdown.

"They [youth] said they don't fear police, they organised a football match between themselves and the youth in this town and the football match went on beyond 7pm," Mr Sam Kizito, a resident of Birongo Town said.

Mr David Ssegawa, the chairperson Lwabenge Sub County warned youth against provoking armed security personnel on duty.