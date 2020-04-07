Tanzania's Coronavirus Cases Rise to 24 After Four More Test Positive

7 April 2020
The East African (Nairobi)
By Dorothy Ndalu

Tanzania has reported four new cases of Covid-19, raising the national tally to 24, Health minister Ummy Mwalimu said.

Ms Mwalimu on Monday told journalists that the new cases were reported in the commercial hub of Dar es Salaam, semi-autonomous archipelago Zanzibar and the city of Mwanza on the shores of Lake Victoria.

"All patients are under the supervision of healthcare providers at specialised treatment centres in Dar es Salaam, Mwanza and Zanzibar. The Ministry of Health continues to monitor contacts to ensure they adhere to measures to curb spread of the virus," Ms Mwalimu said.

Two of the new patients had already been announced by the Zanzibar at the weekend, the minister said.

The other two patients are a 41-year-old Tanzanian businessman residing in Mwanza who arrived in the country from Dubai on March 24 through Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA) in Dar, and a 35-year-old Tanzanian man in Dar es Salaam.

Last week, the minister reported the recovery of a second coronavirus patient.

