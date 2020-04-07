Kenya: Journalists in Solidarity With Reporters Over Lanet Barracks Quarantine Story

Journalists in Nakuru on Tuesday escorted two of their colleagues summoned by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) over a story published concerning quarantine at Lanet barracks.

Reports indicated that a section of soldiers at the Lanet Barracks have been put in quarantine over coronavirus after one of them allegedly came into contact with a Covid-19 patient.

Nakuru Criminal Investigating Officer Michael Mwenze said he the two journalists were summoned to record a statement and reveal their sources.

Nakuru County Commissioner Erastus Mbui insisted that the writers need to shed more light on the matter due to its sensitivity, adding that such information "cannot be published without clarification."

The suspected coronavirus positive person is said to have visited an apartment where her sister lives with her husband, a KDF soldier at Lanet Barracks.

Confirming the incident, Rift Valley Regional Commissioner George Natembeya said they are tracking down the 21 passengers who boarded the same bus with the patient who tested positive.

The patient is said to have left Mombasa on the evening of March 26, 2020, onboard Dreamliner bus, and arrived in Nakuru on March 27, 2020, in the morning.