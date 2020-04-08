Malawi: Focus 265 Female Artists Set to Release Corona Song

8 April 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Chisomo Chimenya

Focus 265 Management female artists are set to release an educative song concerning preventive measures on Corona virus (Covid-19).

The management which consists of four female artists known by their stage names Pasha de Mwa, Lady Morgana, Fresh Diva and Cookie Kay have worked on a collaborative song based on the pandemic.

Patricia Mwale also known as Pasha de Mwa said the song is meant to educate the public to call to the hospital whenever they feel signs and symptoms of the virus and practice all required measures.

"Knowing that other people get the message quickly through music, we thought of composing something that will keep the public alert," she said.

The song whose title is Corona on hook goes by the lyrics;

Chifuwa chakugwira, uwaimbire a chipatala

Chimfine chandigwiraa, uwaimbire a chipatalaaa

Kwaza corona virus virus yeah

Mwale believes the song will have a wide coverage as they will make sure to distribute it on different platforms so that everyone should be able to get the message in the song and practice all preventive measures.

"Intentionally, we have composed the chorus in our local language because the song will reach different kinds of people so we do not want others to be left behind," Mwale added.

In an interview with the Focus 265 manager, Dj Tawa said despite the cancelling of the Salima show which was to happen on March 21 but was cancelled due to the pandemic they thought of releasing a song concerning the virus.

"As management we would like to join our fellow musicians who have already released songs on the pandemic," he said.

Apart from the song, Focus 265 Management is planning to release a short video clip concerning covid-19 that will be promoted to circulate on E-media and different televisions.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print

0shares

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Nigerian Govt Sparks Outrage in Asking China's Help with COVID-19
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.