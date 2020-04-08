Kenya: 'Brace!' Health Ministry Urges Kenyans As Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Soar to 172

Nairobi — The Ministry of Health Tuesday asked Kenyans to brace for tough times after it confirmed 14 new coronavirus cases raising the total to 172.

The new cases were validated after 696 samples were analyzed in the last 24 hours.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe however said three people had been discharged after recovering from coronavirus.

Kagwe said out of the 14 newly confirmed cases, 7 are from Nairobi, 2 Mombasa, 2 from Mandera. Machakos, Kiambun and Kisii registered a case each.

CS Kagwe asked Kenyans to be mentally prepared for tough times ahead, saying community transmissions are on the rise.