Kenya: 'Brace!' Health Ministry Urges Kenyans As Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Soar to 172

7 April 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — The Ministry of Health Tuesday asked Kenyans to brace for tough times after it confirmed 14 new coronavirus cases raising the total to 172.

The new cases were validated after 696 samples were analyzed in the last 24 hours.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe however said three people had been discharged after recovering from coronavirus.

Kagwe said out of the 14 newly confirmed cases, 7 are from Nairobi, 2 Mombasa, 2 from Mandera. Machakos, Kiambun and Kisii registered a case each.

CS Kagwe asked Kenyans to be mentally prepared for tough times ahead, saying community transmissions are on the rise.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Nigerian Govt Sparks Outrage in Asking China's Help with COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.