Zimbabwe Records Its Second COVID-19 Death

7 April 2020
A 79-year old unidentified man from Bulawayo has become the second confirmed person to die from the deadly coronavirus after he passed on in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) last Saturday, ministry of health authorities have said.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Health, the deceased had no history of going out of the country, but had recently travelled for a safari in the resort part of Hwange.

"The ministry would like to report that the National Microbiology Reference Laboratory (NMRL) tested 21 samples. One of these, tested positive for COVID-19 bringing to eleven the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reported to date. However, the eleventh case passed away in hospital on Saturday 4th April 2020," the Health Ministry said.

The ministry did not state which hospital the deceased was admitted at.

His death comes two weeks after the death of journalist, Zororo Makamba at the Wilkins Infectious Diseases Hospital in Harare.

Below is a tweet from Information Ministry Secretary Nick Mangwana confirming the death.

Number of postitve #Covid19Zim is now 11. 21 samples were tested today and one of these came out positive. This is a 79 year old Bulawayo man who had to receive care in ICU for critical care management pic.twitter.com/tvfNEcusBx

- Nick Mangwana (@nickmangwana) April 7, 2020

