Rwanda: COVID-19 - Nyabihu Bar Owner, Clients Fined Over Violating Lockdown

7 April 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Régis Umurengezi

A bar owner in Nyabihu District and six patrons have been fined for breaking the government directive imposing a lockdown on all activities apart from those providing essential service amidst COVID-19 pandemic.

They were caught red-handed on Monday night crammed in a bar with a number of bottles of beer in Nyirakigugu Cell from Jenda Sector.

It was during a joint operation by law enforcers to ensure the lockdown was being respected.

Valentine Nyirasinibagiwe, the bar owner was fined Rwf50,000 while her clients who included a village chief were each fined Rwf10,000.

Besides fines, the wrongdoers were taken to Nyabihu Transit Centre for rehabilitation management, Nyabihu District Mayor Antoinette Mukandayisenga told The New Times.

"Among the culprits was a village chief who immediately resigned," the mayor said

Mukandayisenga went on to say that some residents were still reluctant to observe measures meant to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

"Citizens' contribution is crucial in putting an end to the pandemic. All they need to do is stay at home and implement all the directives in place," she noted

The lockdown only exempts businesses offering essential services like those selling food, healthcare service providers and banks, among others.

The safest way to curb the spread of the virus is to wash hands frequently, avoid touching one's eyes, nose and mouth, cover the mouth while coughing, avoid handshakes and observe social distancing.

In addition, people should avoid crowded spaces and close contact with people who have a fever or cough.

In case one experiences the following symptoms; cough, fever, tiredness and difficulty breathing (severe cases), they should immediately call 114 for medical assistance.

editor@newtimesrwanda.com

Tags:Coronavirus

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Nigerian Govt Sparks Outrage in Asking China's Help with COVID-19
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.