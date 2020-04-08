Rwanda: COVID-19 - Nyabihu Bar Owner, Clients Fined Over Violating Lockdown

A bar owner in Nyabihu District and six patrons have been fined for breaking the government directive imposing a lockdown on all activities apart from those providing essential service amidst COVID-19 pandemic.

They were caught red-handed on Monday night crammed in a bar with a number of bottles of beer in Nyirakigugu Cell from Jenda Sector.

It was during a joint operation by law enforcers to ensure the lockdown was being respected.

Valentine Nyirasinibagiwe, the bar owner was fined Rwf50,000 while her clients who included a village chief were each fined Rwf10,000.

Besides fines, the wrongdoers were taken to Nyabihu Transit Centre for rehabilitation management, Nyabihu District Mayor Antoinette Mukandayisenga told The New Times.

"Among the culprits was a village chief who immediately resigned," the mayor said

Mukandayisenga went on to say that some residents were still reluctant to observe measures meant to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

"Citizens' contribution is crucial in putting an end to the pandemic. All they need to do is stay at home and implement all the directives in place," she noted

The lockdown only exempts businesses offering essential services like those selling food, healthcare service providers and banks, among others.

The safest way to curb the spread of the virus is to wash hands frequently, avoid touching one's eyes, nose and mouth, cover the mouth while coughing, avoid handshakes and observe social distancing.

In addition, people should avoid crowded spaces and close contact with people who have a fever or cough.

In case one experiences the following symptoms; cough, fever, tiredness and difficulty breathing (severe cases), they should immediately call 114 for medical assistance.

Tags:Coronavirus