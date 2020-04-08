Rwanda: Kwibuka 26 - Rwandan Peacekeepers Remember

Rwandan police peacekeepers in their different UN missions, on Tuesday, joined the rest of Rwandans and friends of Rwanda to mark the 26th commemoration of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

Every April 7, Rwandans and friends of Rwanda across the globe, join to pay tribute to over one million innocent lives massacred in just one hundred in the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

Commemoration activities were held in South Sudan, Central African Republic (CAR) and Abyei where Rwandan Police peacekeepers are deployed.

The separate events to remember, were held in consideration of the measures aimed at fighting and preventing the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) such as avoiding big gatherings and observing social distancing.

A moment of silence was held and flags brought at half-mast in honour of the innocent lives massacred 26 years ago.

The peacekeepers followed Kwibuka proceedings and message by His Excellency Paul Kagame, the President of the Republic of Rwanda, on the national broadcaster--Rwanda Television.

In his message on Kwibuka 26, UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, said that the "systematic killing... unspeakable crimes pierced the conscience of the world."

"We remember the victims. Today, we recommit to protecting civilians and preventing Genocide from occurring ever again," Guterres said.

He noted that it is the collective responsibility to guarantee the human rights and dignity of every person and uphold the rule of law.

"In memory of the victims of genocide, we will counter hatred in all its manifestation. We are inspired by the compassion of the courageous survivors of these atrocities and those who did what they could to prevent them," the UN Chief said.

He commended all Rwandan peacekeepers deployed to UN peacekeeping missions around the world noting that "your service, born from sacrifice, gives hope to us all."

Rwanda maintains over 1000 Police peacekeepers in different UN missions across the globe.

Commemoration activities will be followed on television and radio stations and other social platforms, from homes to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

