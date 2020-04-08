Nigeria: Coronavirus - We're Starting Production of Ventilators - Govt

The federal government on Tuesday said it has commenced the local production of ventilators and disinfectant spraying devices to battle the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

A statement sent by the ministry of science and technology on Tuesday, said the Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu, launched the newly produced devices on behalf of the government in Abuja.

The statement signed by the ministry's spokesperson, Olusegun Ayeoyenika, said the ventilators and other devices were produced by the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), under the ministry.

The statement said the first consignment of the devices will "support breathing efforts of Nigerians who are already down with the pandemic".

It said the Nigerian government was determined to contain the epidemic in the country.

NASENI is the federal government's agency for research, development and the manufacturing of capital goods, machines and equipment.

"As its response to the COVID-19 disease, the Agency has manufactured a set of disinfectant sprayer devices to assist in sanitising Nigerian cities, streets and the environment including ventilators," he said.

Mr Onu, represented by the minister of state, Mohammed Abdullahi, said the Buhari administration was not resting on its oars to prevent Nigerians from dying as a result of COVID-19.

Ventilators are currently scarce all over the world as countries continue to conserve the ones they have for their own citizens.

"Aside the ventilators which aid COVID-19 patients in breathing, NASENI had manufactured sprayer devices ranging from NASENI-Safety Tunnel (O shape), NASENI-Single Disinfectant Chamber, Disinfectant Delivery on KEKE NASENI(tricycle), Disinfectant delivery device on Hilux, Disinfectant delivery device on Tanker and the environmental disinfectant blower," the statement also said.