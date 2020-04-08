Kenya: Brute Force Negates Anti-COVID-19 Effort

opinion

The government's biggest challenge is execution of its policies. What is designed to achieve a noble goal is blighted by excessive administrative force -- as happened in Nairobi on Monday evening. When President Uhuru Kenyatta announced partial lockdown of the major towns that have become hubs of coronavirus infections, police officers and the provincial administrators jumped in with force. Roadblocks were quickly erected at the city gates. Citizens were stopped, harassed and denied passage to their homes, to endure painful moments in the cold.

Once again, the security agencies were ruthless and rough on citizens found to have flouted the directive, even when it came without warning. Just a few days ago, President Kenyatta apologised to the public over harassment and torture meted out on hapless citizens by the police on the night the dusk-to-dawn curfew was introduced. He assured Kenyans that such cruelty would not recur. But there we were again.

Matters were muddled by lack of clarity on the President's directive. First was question about the geographic meaning of Nairobi Metropolitan Area and, further, the plight of those who work or do business in the city but live in neighbouring counties. It forced State operatives to move in to clarify the matter.

Secondly, the directive of Nairobi containment was effected in a matter of hours. Many were caught off-guard and could not be given a hearing by the agitated and obsessive police officers and provincial administrators quick to enforce rules. Horrifying scenarios played out of people stranded in Nairobi while on transit.

We cannot belabour the point enough. Planning and execution are core to any undertaking. Increasingly, the public is getting agitated by the government's high-handedness in dealing with the pandemic. Nobody condones recklessness and indiscipline; that is the surest cause of increased infections. But police officers and the provincial administration have to be civil when handling the citizens. It is worse when, in some counties and localities, chiefs are directing the arrest and humiliation of visitors from the cities.

The point we have consistently made is that the war against Covid-19 will only be won through collective effort. The government and citizens are enjoined to work collaboratively, each doing their bit, to achieve the common goal. Acts of brute force and high-handedness elicit correspondingly negative reactions that are detrimental to the crucial campaign.

Today, the travel restrictions take effect in Mombasa, Kwale and Kilifi counties and we ask the security agencies to restrain from the brutality on civilians witnessed previously.