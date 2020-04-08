Kenya: COVID-19 - Kenya's First Victim Buried Under Supervision

7 April 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Gerald Bwisa, Dennis Lubanga

The first Kenyan to succumb to the dreaded Covid-19 disease was buried in Trans Nzoia County on Tuesday in a ceremony that lasted about 35 minutes.

Engineer Maurice Namiinda was buried at his rural home at Naisambu village in Kitale, at a low-key event that only his immediate family members attended.

Police received the body that had been transported from Nairobi at around 4 am and took it to the home.

Their presence was heavy at the ceremony conducted by the Catholic Church and which was completed by noon.

MENTAL ANGUISH

Mr Namiinda died at the Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi in March.

His relatives told of the mental anguish they underwent during their mandatory quarantine to confirm whether they had also been infected.

Mr Protus Khisa, one of his brothers, said, "We endured a long period of psychological torture not knowing if our brother would be cremated or buried according to our customs.

"We are relieved that he was given a decent burial like anyone else and that we can see his grave."

A relative who requested anonymity said they were also relieved that they tested negative for the disease.

Mr Namiinda's wife was among the people who were tested for having been in close contact with him from March 20.

SUPERVISION

Trans Nzoia county Commissioner Samson Ojwang said the burial was conducted under the guidance of public health officers.

"It was brief ... only a few close relatives were allowed [to attend] under the supervision of public health officers, police and government officers," he said.

Mr Namiinda is survived by a wife, five daughters and two sons.

Until his death, he was a managing partner at Gibb Africa.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Nigerian Govt Sparks Outrage in Asking China's Help with COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.