Nigeria: Boko Haram Attacks Adamawa Village, Burns Houses, Loots Shops

Photo: Premium Times
Adamawa state in Nigeria
7 April 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Iro Dan Fulani

Many people were feared killed Monday evening as Boko Haram insurgents attacked Kirchinga in Madagali Local Government Area of Adamawa State during which they looted shops and destroyed many houses, locals have said.

The village is at the edge of Sambisa forest, a former Boko Haram operational base.

The attack is coming amidst a lockdown ordered by Governor Ahmadu Fintiri to contain coronavirus in the state.

A fleeing resident who said his house was destroyed in the attack, Kumangar Baba, said the insurgents stormed the village at about 5 p.m in pick up vans and on motorcycles.

"We saw hell because the terrorists pounced on us in the evening on Monday. In the twinkle of an eye, they opened fire and people started scampering for their lives," Mr Baba said.

"They burnt my house and carted away valuables. Possibly, many are feared killed," he said.

Residents also said that the Boko Haram fighters were later repelled by troops of the Nigerian Army.

A resident said, "The destruction would have been worse but for the timely response of soldiers stationed in Kirchinga."

The head of the troops in Madagali, Abdulsalam Usman, an army lieutenant-colonel, confirmed the attack.

He said, "Yes, there was an attack but it was repelled."

Also confirming it, the police spokesperson in the state, Suleiman Nguroje, said: "for now I am yet to get details. I will get back to you as soon we get more on the attack."

The attack occurred two days after Chadian troops crossed into Nigeria and pummelled Boko Haram fighters on Saturday.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Nigerian Govt Sparks Outrage in Asking China's Help with COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.