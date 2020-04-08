Nigeria: Boko Haram Attacks Adamawa Village, Burns Houses, Loots Shops

Many people were feared killed Monday evening as Boko Haram insurgents attacked Kirchinga in Madagali Local Government Area of Adamawa State during which they looted shops and destroyed many houses, locals have said.

The village is at the edge of Sambisa forest, a former Boko Haram operational base.

The attack is coming amidst a lockdown ordered by Governor Ahmadu Fintiri to contain coronavirus in the state.

A fleeing resident who said his house was destroyed in the attack, Kumangar Baba, said the insurgents stormed the village at about 5 p.m in pick up vans and on motorcycles.

"We saw hell because the terrorists pounced on us in the evening on Monday. In the twinkle of an eye, they opened fire and people started scampering for their lives," Mr Baba said.

"They burnt my house and carted away valuables. Possibly, many are feared killed," he said.

Residents also said that the Boko Haram fighters were later repelled by troops of the Nigerian Army.

A resident said, "The destruction would have been worse but for the timely response of soldiers stationed in Kirchinga."

The head of the troops in Madagali, Abdulsalam Usman, an army lieutenant-colonel, confirmed the attack.

He said, "Yes, there was an attack but it was repelled."

Also confirming it, the police spokesperson in the state, Suleiman Nguroje, said: "for now I am yet to get details. I will get back to you as soon we get more on the attack."

The attack occurred two days after Chadian troops crossed into Nigeria and pummelled Boko Haram fighters on Saturday.