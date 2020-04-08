East Africa: Interpol Adopts New Mode of Operation in E.africa in Wake of COVID-19

Photo: Massimiliano Mariani/Wikipedia
Interpol headquarters in Lyon, France.
7 April 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Joseph Muraya

Nairobi — The ravaging effects of COVID-19 across the world have led to a review oF how the International Police Organisation in Kenya and the Eastern Africa region is operating, as a precautionary measure to ensure its officers are safe.

The virus emerged in late December 2019 when the world's largest police organization was undertaking training for officers in the region on how to out terror elements in Kenya, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda and Tanzania.

Gideon Kimilu, the head of Interpol Nairobi Regional Bureau who addressed journalists on the status of the operation dubbed Simba, said their staff have been forced to leave deployment stations and are currently operating remotely.

"The operation targets the movement of terrorist fighters within the region," Kimilu said on Tuesday.

He said during the operation which was spread into three phases, officers drawn from the four countries were equipped with knowledge on how to deal with the ever evolving terror-related trends and appropriate response.

The operation was coordinated by counter terrorism experts from Interpol Headquarters in Lyon, France.

The operation also focused on equipping law enforcers in the region "with modern INTERPOL policing capabilities."

All East African countries have reported COVID-19 cases, forcing leaders to take stern measures which include lockdown and curfews to manage the crisis.

In Kenya, 172 people had been infected by Tuesday, with four deaths and seven recoveries.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has declared a dusk to dawn curfew countrywide, and restricted movements into and out of Nairobi, Mombasa, Kilifi and Kwale which have high virus numbers.

Fourteen new cases were reported on Tuesday, 7 from Nairobi, 2 in Mombasa, 2 in Mandera and one each from Kisii, Kiambu and Machakos.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Nigerian Govt Sparks Outrage in Asking China's Help with COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.