Rwanda: KTRN Donates Free Internet to COVID-19 Centers

Korea Telecom Rwanda Networks (KTRN), a 4G LTE distribution company has donated internet to every designated centres taking care of coronavirus patients and suspected cases who are in treatment, isolation and quarantine centres around the country.

Treatment and isolation centres are for those who have been positively diagnosed with the virus, while quarantine centres host those that have recently travelled out of the country or contacts met by those that have tested positive.

RBC has designated at least 9 of such facilities, of which there is one exclusive treatment centre (Kanyinya Health Centre) and two centres offering treatment and isolation services while the rest are quarantine centres.

There are currently 101 patients left in treatment and isolation facilities after four were discharged on Sunday, while an unspecified number remain in quarantine centres.

KTRN said they will supply each COVID-19 facility with fast internet worth 18.6 million per month and it will be provided until the pandemic loosens.

Mark Karomba, the Chief Corporate Relations, told The New Times that the donation is in a bid to support medics at these facilities get fast internet and also help those who are in quarantine to stay connected.

"There is a need to join efforts to support each other. As an LTE company, we donated internet because it is becoming a basic need for people to connect," he said.

He added that the isolated people who need to connect with their families and friends will definitely need internet, let alone health care facilities that also require internet.

"We know most people in quarantine will be in need of support from their families and friends and that's why we decide to give such an offer."

Karomba added that KTRN is ready to contribute more on the fight against COVID-19.

"This is not the last contribution in our fight against COVID-19. We shall always be ready whenever we shall be called upon," he said.

Dr. James Kamanzi, Deputy Director-General of Rwanda Biomedical Center, told The New Times in a phone interview that as then number of patients increases, the centers also increase and so does the demand to provide for them.

"The centers accommodate diverse kinds of people, we want to be connected and feel at home," he explained.

Among the cases that have been positively indentified include foreign nationals, whom officials said need to keep in constant connection with families back home.

In an interview with The New Times, Dr. Sabin Nsanzimana the Director General of RBC said; "At some of these centers, we use advanced technology to treat COVID-19, the faster internet will be of use both for medical and social purposes even for the patients."

Currently, Rwanda has recorded 105 cases of COVI 19 of which four have recovered . All the patients are accommodated at these facilities of which eight are in Kigali, while two are in Bugesera and Muhanga districts respectively.

