Rwanda: President Kagame's Speech On the Occasion of 26th Commemoration of Genocide Against Tutsi

7 April 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
Fellow Rwandans, friends of Rwanda,

We are at a familiar time of year when expressing what is in our hearts and minds is very difficult. We join together to remember for the 26th time, as we always have and will continue to do.

Let me begin by thanking Rwandans around the country, as well as our friends, who are following today's commemoration from their homes.

I also thank you for participating in these unusual measures that are necessary to combat the coronavirus pandemic in Rwanda and around the world.

This year's commemoration is therefore especially challenging for survivors and families and for the country because we cannot be together physically to comfort one another. It is not an easy thing to do.

Rwandans are used to coming together with solidarity and collective strength. We do this through our national ceremonies, and activities such as Walk to Remember, Night Vigil, and group discussions in our communities.

But the current unusual circumstances will not prevent us from fulfilling our obligation to commemorate this solemn anniversary, honour those we lost, and console survivors.

Today, we pause to reflect on the tragedy we experienced and what we lost, both individually and as a nation. We will continue to educate new generations of Rwandans about what happened to our country, and what we learned from it.

We are putting those lessons into practice for the benefit of those who come after us. The lessons of our history have united us. They teach us the value of good leadership that cares for the well-being of all citizens.

We have learned the importance of working together to build a better future for all Rwandans. The resilience and collective compassion of Rwandans will continue to serve us well as a nation, as we navigate new challenges, including those we are experiencing today.

Everyone who lives on this globe is interconnected. So we will continue to contribute to making our world a better place by sharing our story and our ideas for innovation, whenever it can be helpful.

Doing so is an investment in hope which makes us better people, and reminds us that no one person is self-sufficient.

Thank you and God bless you.

