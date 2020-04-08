Kenya: KPL - Season Still Suspended Indefinitely

7 April 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Jeff Kinyanjui

The Kenyan Premier League (KPL) has confirmed the current season remains suspended indefinitely amid calls from various stakeholders to end the campaign due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa recently said that Gor Mahia should be declared champions if the league doesn't not to the end but the KPL revealed they would convene a governing council meeting once the coronavirus has been contained to determine the fate of the season.

"Following consultations with the KPL chairman, this is to inform you that the KPL 2019-20 Season remains suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic," KPL said in a statement.

"Once the pandemic has been contained and the Kenya Government confirms lifting of the curfew and other control measures put in place to curb the virus, KPL will convene a KPL shareholders meeting/Governing Council to decide the best way forward that will be good for the integrity of the competition and the clubs and after thoroughly looking at all available options and the pros and cons for each option," the statement added.

"As of now, there is no urgency to determine the fate of the current season as the world of football is dealing with unprecedented times as a result of the coronavirus."

"Top leagues worldwide like La Liga, EPL, Serie A, and Bundesliga as well as Fifa, Caf, and Uefa have all suspended their activities until the Covid-19 pandemic is contained and KPL will be guided by best practices in the world of football on how to go about the remaining part of the season."

Some players could be out of contract before the pandemic is over and KPL has advised clubs to negotiate and find a solution on the interim.

Defending champions Gor Mahia are at the helm of the log with 54 points having played 23 matches so far.

