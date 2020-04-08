Nigeria's COVID-19 Cases Jump to 254, Spread to Delta, Katsina

Nigeria has recorded 16 new cases of COVID-19, bringing to 254 the total number of confirmed cases in the country.

Announcing this Tuesday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said 10 of the cases were recorded in Lagos, two each in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Oyo, while one each in Delta and Katsina State.

It said: "As at 09:30 pm on April 7, there are 254 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria. 44 have been discharged with six deaths.

The breakdown of the figures show that Lagos has recorded 130 cases, FCT 50, Osun 20, Oyo and Edo 11 each, Bauchi six, Akwa Ibom and Kaduna five each, Ogun four, Enugu, Ekiti, Kwara and Rivers two each, while Benue, Ondo, Delta and Katsina have recorded one each.