Tanzania: Appeal to Improve Drug Info Collection

POLICE, ZAECA, and DPP have been urged to improve record keeping of drugs abuse related cases, in order to have reliable assessment of the drugs business in the country.

Mr Salum Mattar, the Officer in-charge (Pemba), Office of the Second Vice- President informed officers from the institutions involved, that curbing the drugs menace also requires reliable data.

"When we have reliable data as a result of good recording, the statistics will help us evaluate the situation of drug abuse in the country. Work hard to minimize data discrepancy on arrests and charges in court linked to drugs business," Mattar said during a meeting with stakeholders in Pemba.

Social distancing was considered during the meeting.

Officers from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Police, and Zanzibar Anti-corruption and Economic Crime Authority (ZAECA) met in Chake Chake Pemba to discuss challenges in fighting illicit drug abuse in the Isles.

The Director of the Zanzibar Commission for National Co-ordination and Drug Control, Ms Kheri Yangu Mgeni Khamis, said the anti drug abuse campaign has been going on well and that the stakeholders' meeting in Chake Chake was necessary in setting up and improving strategies for drug control.

It is estimated that Zanzibar has more than 10,000 illicit drugs users, data that indicates that illegal importation and trafficking were still rife.

The government is constructing a modern drugs addicts Rehab centre in Unguja central district in efforts to help users recover.