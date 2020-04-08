Tanzania: Msd Warns Over Price Hike of Medicines

THE Medical Stores Department (MSD) has warned unruly traders who deceitfully acquire government drugs and later sell them at high price causing unnecessary shortages.

The MSD Officer in-Charge for Kagera and Geita Regions, Egidius Rwezaula said this on Monday following reports that some traders were taking advantage of the coronavirus threat and sell medicines from MSD to people at exorbitant price.

"We are making close follow-up. Medicines bearing government trademark should not be sold randomly in shops. Stern measures would be taken against people who flout the directive," he said.

Faith-based medical organisations are also advised to get identity letters from leaders in their respective areas which should be submitted to MSD before they are allowed to buy medicines.

This will avoid the medicines from falling in wrong hands. He assured the public that MSD had sufficient medicines and there was no need for panicking.

He also appealed to people to continue taking precautionary measures against coronavirus by washing hands regularly using soap and sanitizers.