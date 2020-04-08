Tanzania: Tackling the Ugly Reality On Unsafe Abortion

8 April 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

ALTHOUGH pregnancy termination is restricted by law in Tanzania, it is widely practiced and almost always unsafe, and contributes to the country's high maternal morbidity and mortality.

Yet the majority of abortion-related deaths are preventable, as are the unintended pregnancies associated with abortion.

Better access to contraceptives, more comprehensive post abortion care and greater availability of safe abortion services within the current legal framework are critical.

In the first nationally representative study of the incidence of abortion and the provision of post-abortion care in Tanzania, researchers found that clandestine abortion is common and is a major contributor to maternal death and injury.

Tanzania's national abortion rate-36 per 1,000 women of reproductive age-is similar to that in other East African countries. However, within Tanzania, abortion rates vary considerably by zone.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), an estimated 22 million unsafe abortions take place In Tanzania, as in many other low income countries, Induced abortion is only legally available if the pregnancy is a threat to the woman's life.

Consequently, women who want to terminate an unwanted pregnancy have to resort to illegal interventions and thereby put their lives and health at risk.

The problem of unsafe induced abortion is reflected in hospital statistics, which show significant numbers of alleged miscarriage.

Given the legal restrictions associated with abortion, it is difficult to obtain reliable information on its prevalence and to assess the magnitude of the morbidity and mortality associated with it.

Unsafe abortion represents one of the leading causes of maternal deaths in Tanzania.

According to the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, 16 percent of maternal deaths are due to complications from abortion; This is comparable to the proportion of maternal deaths from unsafe abortion in Eastern Africa (18 percent).

The Tanzanian government must continue to address the issue of unsafe abortion to prevent maternal deaths and improve women's health.

Increasing access to family planning, intensifying family planning education and offering a wide range of methods and counseling can reduce the incidence of unsafe abortion and its consequences by preventing unintended pregnancies.

It is critical to raise health care providers' awareness of the content and scope of the Tanzanian abortion law and to equip them with appropriate training to provide safe abortion services within legally permitted circumstances.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Nigerian Govt Sparks Outrage in Asking China's Help with COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.