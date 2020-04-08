Tanzania: Players' Training Regimes Impress Eymael

YOUNG Africans Head Coach, Luc Eymael is making a close follow up from a distance and he is impressed by players' response to individual training regimes.

Currently at his native Belgium, Eymael had left behind a package of training regimes to be followed by players at their respective homes during this period in which the Mainland Premier League is suspended due to coronavirus outbreak.

Briefing journalists in Dar es Salaam yesterday, Yanga's Head of Communication Department, Hassan Bumbuli said the coach had expressed his satisfaction with the players' response to training, saying majority are fulfilling the programme.

A training programme was set by the technical bench and coach Eymael is closely monitoring players in a bid to ensure that they maintain their fitness level.

"According to the team's physical trainer, 60 per cent of the players are adhering to the instructions left by our Head Coach," Bumbuli said.

He added that the players communicate with the trainer through video call during practice and some send him videos after their practice sessions.

Following the league suspension Luc returned to Belgium and Bumbuli has confirmed that the trainer has not been able to return to Tanzania because most countries have locked down their boarders in fear of the current outbreak.

"It is important to focus on health first, as it is the most important thing," he insisted.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Last week, Yanga revealed that punishment will be imposed to players, who will return at the club overweight after the end of the current suspension period of the league.

This was disclosed by Yanga's Assistant Coach, Boniface Mkwasa in a telephone interview when reached to comment on how their players are progressing during this period.

"We gave individual training programme to all players throughout this period when the league has been paused to contain the spread of coronavirus". "In view of this, we hope that they (players) are respecting the programmes we gave them... those who will come overweight will be punished and fined if necessary because it will mean that they were not adhering to the given training programmes," he said.

He added that it is vital for players to strictly follow all the training procedures to reactivate their energy level.

He continued: "Any player who has problems is advised to channel them through the WhatsApp group of the players, where we encourage them to seriously undertake the individual training programmes. "It is very hard to assess each player bearing in mind that some of them are outside the country as such, through the players' social media group, we can easily communicate with each other," narrated Mkwasa.