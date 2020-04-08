Nigeria: Abducted Brother of Bauchi Governor Regains Freedom

Adamu Mohammed, a brother of Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, has regained freedom from his abductors.

The victim, popularly called Yaya Adamu, was kidnapped on March 25.

The Chief of Staff to the Bauchi governor, Ladan Salihu, shared clips of Mr Mohammed's reunion with his family Tuesday evening.

Another family member who confirmed the release also shared photographs of Mr Mohammed's moments with his family members and sympathisers.

The abduction occurred on March 25 at a local shop Mr Mohammed frequents.

The unknown gunmen swooped on their target and left without any resistance.

Bauchi police spokesperson, Kamal Darri, had told PREMIUM TIMES that the kidnappers did not immediately make contact for any ransom.

This newspaper is unable to ascertain if ransom was eventually paid before the man's release from his abductors.