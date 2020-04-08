Nigeria: Abducted Brother of Bauchi Governor Regains Freedom

7 April 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Abdulaziz Abdulaziz

Adamu Mohammed, a brother of Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, has regained freedom from his abductors.

The victim, popularly called Yaya Adamu, was kidnapped on March 25.

The Chief of Staff to the Bauchi governor, Ladan Salihu, shared clips of Mr Mohammed's reunion with his family Tuesday evening.

Another family member who confirmed the release also shared photographs of Mr Mohammed's moments with his family members and sympathisers.

The abduction occurred on March 25 at a local shop Mr Mohammed frequents.

The unknown gunmen swooped on their target and left without any resistance.

Bauchi police spokesperson, Kamal Darri, had told PREMIUM TIMES that the kidnappers did not immediately make contact for any ransom.

This newspaper is unable to ascertain if ransom was eventually paid before the man's release from his abductors.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Nigerian Govt Sparks Outrage in Asking China's Help with COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.