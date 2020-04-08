Mauritius: COVID-19 - Four Additional Patients Recover and 24 New Cases Registered

press release

The number of Covid-19 patients who are on the recovery path has increased today, with four additional patients who have been discharged. This brings the total number of patients who have recovered from the virus to eight. The number of active cases is 253 as at now. Five patients are moreover on the recovery path.

Covid-19's latest figures in Mauritius and around the world were relayed by the spokesperson of the National Communication Committee on the Covid-19, Dr Zouberr Joomaye, during the daily press briefing of the National Communication Committee on the Covid-19, held at the New Treasury Building, in Port Louis. These are:

· Twenty-four new cases have been registered over the last 24 hours with the number of positive cases standing presently at 268, as compared to 244 cases yesterday

· Contact tracing has enabled the detection of 17 cases out of the 24 new cases

· Three hundred tests have been carried out till 16 00 hours this afternoon

· The death toll remains at seven

· Three patients' conditions are currently critical. They are under treatment at the ENT Hospital

· The second phase of testing for 108 patients who are under quarantine at Mauricia Hotel has been carried out today, with results expected tomorrow

· The same process will be rolled out at the level of two quarantine centres, namely, Veranda Palmar and Grand-Bay, with the testing of 160 persons

World Health Day 2020

Also present at the press briefing, the Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Kailesh Jagutpal, spoke about World Health Day 2020 being observed today. The focus this year is the critical role of nurses and midwives and their contribution during the Covid-19 outbreak.

The Minister thus paid homage to the health personnel for their dedication, courage and discipline at the forefront of the Covid-19 response. He also made an appeal for all citizens to maintain social distancing and adopt the right behavior so as to break the transmission chain. Dr Jagutpal also announced the following information:

· Mauritius to receive medical supplies (comprising personal protective equipment for the health personnel and other equipment) following a donation by the Jack Ma foundation to Africa

· Setting up of a teleconference mechanism, to allow the exchange information and advice on the Covid-19 between Mauritian medical practitioners and a specialised hospital in China. This initiative is a joint venture of the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the Ministry of Technology, Communication and Innovation and Huawei.

· An online training/seminar on Covid-19, in collaboration with the World Health Organization, will be held for doctors as from tomorrow. A working session between local anaesthetists and those from Reunion Island is also scheduled

· The anti-influenza vaccination exercise for the elderly, a joint collaboration of the Ministry of Health and Wellness, and the Ministry of Social Integration, Social Security and National Solidarity, started yesterday and as at now, more than 10 000 people have been vaccinated. Health caravans are offering this service around the country.

Other information shared during the press briefing:

· Three hundred shops have been controlled for price abuse today. Inspectors from the Ministry of Commerce and Consumer Protection have accordingly visited 180 trades following complaints with regards to price abuse.

· The public is invited to call the hotline 185 to report their complaints. However, only 38 complaints have been registered so far.

#ResOuLakaz #BeSafeMoris