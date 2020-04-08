Malawi: Wanderer's Supporters Donate Cash to Two Players

8 April 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Lucky Millias

Lilongwe — Be Forward Wanderers Football Club WhatsApp Group have donated cash to their two players amid football break due to Coronavirus pandemic.

The players who have received the cash are the goalkeeper, William Thole and striker Vincent Nyangulu.

They have received K20, 000 each benefiting from the fans monthly payment of March.

Be Forward Wanderers Group Senior Administration, Macdonald Kapalamula confirmed the development to Malawi News Agency (Mana) Tuesday in Lilongwe that this was done to motivate the Nomad's players.

"This is what we do every month and this time we have planned to give to Thole and Nyangulu. These players entertain us on the pitch," he said.

In an interview with Wanderers striker, Nyangulu said he has appreciates the initiative that Wanderers supporters have shown to them saying it has been a big motivation a head of new season.

He encourages Wanderers supporters to continue with the initiative in order motivate them further.

"This is a good initiative from our fans, and it will help me to come strong once the season will start. You know we are on break due to corona virus outbreak and this money will help me in this period," Nyangulu admitted.

Representatives of the Group went to Nyangulu's home in Ndirande, Blantyre and paid Thole through TNM Mpamba

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Malawi News Agency

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Nigerian Govt Sparks Outrage in Asking China's Help with COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.