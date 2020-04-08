Malawi: Wanderer's Supporters Donate Cash to Two Players

Lilongwe — Be Forward Wanderers Football Club WhatsApp Group have donated cash to their two players amid football break due to Coronavirus pandemic.

The players who have received the cash are the goalkeeper, William Thole and striker Vincent Nyangulu.

They have received K20, 000 each benefiting from the fans monthly payment of March.

Be Forward Wanderers Group Senior Administration, Macdonald Kapalamula confirmed the development to Malawi News Agency (Mana) Tuesday in Lilongwe that this was done to motivate the Nomad's players.

"This is what we do every month and this time we have planned to give to Thole and Nyangulu. These players entertain us on the pitch," he said.

In an interview with Wanderers striker, Nyangulu said he has appreciates the initiative that Wanderers supporters have shown to them saying it has been a big motivation a head of new season.

He encourages Wanderers supporters to continue with the initiative in order motivate them further.

"This is a good initiative from our fans, and it will help me to come strong once the season will start. You know we are on break due to corona virus outbreak and this money will help me in this period," Nyangulu admitted.

Representatives of the Group went to Nyangulu's home in Ndirande, Blantyre and paid Thole through TNM Mpamba