Zimbabwe: Khupe to Launch Congress Preparations Soon After Lockdown

Thokozani Khupe will convene her inaugural MDC-T national council meeting in preparation of a party congress using the party's 2014 structures soon after the 21-day national lockdown.

Last week, Supreme Court judges, Bharat Patel, Paddington Garwe and Antonia Guvava, ruled Nelson Chamisa's rise to the help of the main opposition 2018 was illegitimate in terms of the party's constitution.

The apex court further ordered the party to convene an extraordinary congress within 90 days.

Khupe was the only party vice president who emerged from the 2014 congress while Chamisa and Elias Mudzuri were direct 2016 appointees by late founding party leader Morgan Tsvangirai who died February 2018, sparking a fierce tussle for his successor.

In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com, Khupe's spokesperson Khaliphani Phugeni confirmed the development that the ex-deputy prime minister had resolved to convene an MDC-T national council meeting using the party's 2014 structures, a few days after the COVID-19 national lockdown, in compliance with the Supreme Court judgment.

The national lockdown is expected to end on 19 April.

"A day or two after the lockdown, President Khupe is going to convene the national council meeting as part of the process to prepare for the congress as directed by the Supreme Court," he said.

"We expect them (MDC-Alliance members) to default back to their thuggery ways but this time we are ready for them."

However, he could not be drawn into discussing where the national council meeting would be held and what other issues would be on the agenda on the day.

Only two senior officials of the 2014 MDC National Standing Committee, Morgen Komichi and Douglas Mwonzora have shown interest in joining Khupe in holding the extraordinary congress.

Komichi has since reclaimed his former position of national chairperson while Mwonzora has reverted to secretary general.

However, attempts to seize the party from Chamisa are being fiercely resisted by the politician's allies.

Meanwhile, Phugeni has said his boss was not amused by the behaviour of Chamisa's supporters who continued haranguing her relentlessly on social media platforms.

"If you had any doubt that Chamisa and his followers are filthy, just go to Dr. Khupe's Twitter account and what you see there is nothing compared to the WhatsApp inbox messages they send on her cell phone," said Phugeni.