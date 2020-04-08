Malawi: Police Arrest 2 for Fake Malawi Currency - Found Splashing At Chitipa Pub

8 April 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Tiwonge Kumwenda-Mhango

Police in Chitipa have arrested two men for allegedly being found in possession of counterfeit K2 000 banknotes.

Chitipa Police Station spokesperson Gladwell Simwakwa said the two were arrested on Sunday night at Vilishala beer drinking joint within Chitipa Boma where they were enjoying themselves slashing the money.

He said the two men had K2 000 notes amounting to K82 000 which had similar serial numbers AD0348543 (24 notes), AD0348554 (11 notes) and AD0348558 (6 notes).

"Investigations are underway to establish to establish the source of the fake money," Simwaka said.

Police identified the two as a 38 year old Hydon Mtambo and 19 year old Tyson Sikwese both from Chitipa.

Hydon Mtambo comes from Mwenefuvya village while Tyson Sikwese comes from Siyombwe village, both from Traditional Authority Mwaulambia in Chitipa.

The two will appear in court soon to answer charge of being found in possession of fake currency.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print

0shares

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Don't Miss
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Nigerian Govt Sparks Outrage in Asking China's Help with COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.