Malawi: Gospel Singer Luki Releases a Single 'You and I'

Lilongwe-based renowned female gospel singer, Luki has released her first love single titled 'You and I' in which she is talking about love on a personal level.

She said on Tuesday in Lilongwe that the single has been released to address the topic of love which most of the times is not discussed because people associate it with sin and handled as if it does not exist, but this is an area every human being goes through.

"A lot of people talk and will always want to have their opinion on two people but at the end of the day, if you put God first, it is all going to be good, therefore this song talks about loyal love of a woman to her man,"Luki explained.

She said that, itwas important to address the topic of love because love is God and love is the greatest of everything.

The hook goes like this,

All of my plans are falling out yeah

Flight mode solo still your heart managed to call me out

Now I am thinking about you and I, you and I,

Emmanuel yeah

You and I, you and I

Turn up the volume

Turn up the love

Luki asaid the single has been released after being silent for a long time without releasing any song.

After shuffling through the list of songs being prepared for her Extended Play EP she figured out the 'You and I' single would do her justice.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Music By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The single released on April 7 was produced by King Duda at TWB studios and is available on Mikozi.com, Zonse live and Malawi Music website among others.

The single is for sale and airplay at a price of K300.00 through Mpamba and Airtel money 0998369313/ 0881892039 and by sending a screenshot to the same numbers one will get the copy.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print

0shares