Sudan: Two Soldiers Killed, Women Injured in North Darfur Shootings

Kabkabiya — Two members of the Sudanese army were killed and two women injured in separate shooting incidents in Kabkabiya locality in North Darfur.

On Monday, herders killed two Sudanese army personnel and wounded a displaced woman from Sortony camp.

Community leader Adam Juma told Radio Dabanga that a group of herders opened fire on two members of the Sudanese army and killed them instantly. "The two military men who killed were part of the Boli military garrison that is based near to Sortony camp for displaced people," he said. Juma further confirmed that a displaced woman, Husna Abdallah, was severely wounded in the crossfire." We don't know the reasons or motives behind this incident," Juma concluded.

In a separate incident, also in Kabkabiya locality, a displaced woman was seriously wounded in an armed robbery.

A witness told Radio Dabanga that on Sunday night, armed men broke into three family homes. During the robbery, Darelsalam Abdelkarim, was seriously wounded. She was transferred to Kabkabiya Hospital.

