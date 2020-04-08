Western Sahara: Saharawi Government Suspends 2020 Peace Vacations Program Due to COVID 19 Spread in the World

Chahid El Hafed — The Saharawi National Commission that oversees Holidays in Peace announced on Monday the suspension of the program for the summer of 2020.

The commission, in a statement, which SPS obtained a copy of it, "reported that it had decided to suspend the Vacations in Peace Program for the summer of 2020 due to the circumstance that the world is experiencing as a result of the spread of the COVD 19 pandemic.

The Program, which celebrates 41 years of existence this year, is a project that began in the summer of 1979 with the departure of the first 100 Sahrawi children to Spain, then the program was consolidated in the 1980s.

it consists of welcoming children between the ages of 8 and 12 approximately by families, especially Spanish, in each Autonomous Community, for two months in summer, allowing greater visibility to the Saharawi cause.SPS