Western Sahara Campaign UK Sends Condolence Message to President of Republic

7 April 2020
Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

London — The Western Sahara Campaign UK has mourned the passing of Emhamad Khadad, a member of the National Secretariat of the Polisario Front, Coordinator with the United Nations Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara (MINURSO), on last Tuesday after long illness.

Below is the full text of the condolence message addressed to President of the Republic, Secretary General of the Polisario Front, Mr. Brahim Ghali:

"His Excellency Brahim Ghali

Secretary-General Polisario Front

President of the Saharawi Arab Democratic Republic

4 April 2020

Your Excellency

We are sad to learn of the passing of Emhamed Khadad.

This a great and tragic loss. Khadad was a great and inspiring representative of his people,

a determined and skilled diplomat in the struggle for self-determination. He was an inspiration to us, always wanting to support the work of the Western Sahara Campaign UK.

He was instrumental in supporting the work of solidarity campaigns, realising the importance and opportunity of challenging the plunder of Western Sahara's natural resources and supporting legal challenges in all jurisdictions including WSC's challenge.

In this difficult time, our thoughts are with his family, and with the Saharawi people, for whom he fought so fiercely. Please on behalf of his family and the Saharawi people accept our condolences. We shall miss him greatly.

In solidarity

Mark Leuthford

Chair

John Gurr

Co-ordinator"

