Western Sahara: Sandblast UK Offers Condolences On Passing of Emhamad Khadad

7 April 2020
Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

London — The Sandblast UK has offered condolences on the passing of Emhamad Khadad, a member of the National Secretariat of the Polisario Front, Coordinator with the United Nations Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara (MINURSO), on last Tuesday after long illness.

In a condolence message addressed to President of the Republic, Secretary General of the Polisario Front, Mr. Brahim Ghali, Danielle Smith, Founding Director of Sandblast, UK said, "on behalf of Sandblast UK, I would like to express our deepest sorrow about the news of the passing away of Mohamed Ould Haddad."

"We would like to extend our sincerest condolences to his family for their loss and to the President and the Saharawi government for the loss of a brilliant freedom fighter who dedicated and sacrificed his life with unwavering conviction for the Saharawi self-determination cause."

Read the original article on SPS.

