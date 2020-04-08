Tanzania: Observe Distancing, Worshippers Advised

7 April 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Zanzibar

WORSHIPERS in all mosques here have been directed to practice social distancing during prayers, as crucial measure for curbing transmission of coronavirus.

The Office of the Mufti, which is responsible for Islamic affairs in the Isles, issued a statement asking all clerics to comply with the directive at this time when the world needs unity to curb coronavirus.

In a statement read out to reporters at Mazizi, the Secretary of the Mufti Office, Sheikh Khalid Ali Mfaume, said the decision aimed at facilitating social distancing was reached after a long discussion on April 1, 2020 involving Maulamas (Muslim scholars).

"This is a time of emergency, and according to Islamic teachings and footsteps of Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him), we are allowed to adjust our normal programmes. Majids will remain open, but during prayers, worshippers have to keep a onemetre distance from one another," Sheikh Mfaume said.

He said Islam encourages social proximity during pandemics, in terms of providing assistance, but at this time social distancing is crucial to contain COVID-19, against which no country is entirely safe.

"All mosques should have hand washing facilities at entrances as a precautionary measure, and in their prayers, worshippers should plead with the Almighty God for forgiveness and protection from coronavirus," he remarked further.

Last Sunday, the Isles Minister for Health, Mr Hamad Rashid Mohamed, announced that the number of COVID-19 patients had increased from five to seven after two men from Tanga on the Tanzania mainland were tested positive. More than 300 people are under surveillance.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Nigerian Govt Sparks Outrage in Asking China's Help with COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.