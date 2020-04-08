Tanzania: Observe Distancing, Worshippers Advised

WORSHIPERS in all mosques here have been directed to practice social distancing during prayers, as crucial measure for curbing transmission of coronavirus.

The Office of the Mufti, which is responsible for Islamic affairs in the Isles, issued a statement asking all clerics to comply with the directive at this time when the world needs unity to curb coronavirus.

In a statement read out to reporters at Mazizi, the Secretary of the Mufti Office, Sheikh Khalid Ali Mfaume, said the decision aimed at facilitating social distancing was reached after a long discussion on April 1, 2020 involving Maulamas (Muslim scholars).

"This is a time of emergency, and according to Islamic teachings and footsteps of Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him), we are allowed to adjust our normal programmes. Majids will remain open, but during prayers, worshippers have to keep a onemetre distance from one another," Sheikh Mfaume said.

He said Islam encourages social proximity during pandemics, in terms of providing assistance, but at this time social distancing is crucial to contain COVID-19, against which no country is entirely safe.

"All mosques should have hand washing facilities at entrances as a precautionary measure, and in their prayers, worshippers should plead with the Almighty God for forgiveness and protection from coronavirus," he remarked further.

Last Sunday, the Isles Minister for Health, Mr Hamad Rashid Mohamed, announced that the number of COVID-19 patients had increased from five to seven after two men from Tanga on the Tanzania mainland were tested positive. More than 300 people are under surveillance.