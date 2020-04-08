Angola: COVID-19 - Police Arrest 36 Citizens At Angola/DRC Border

Dundo — Thirty-six citizens of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), who were seeking to enter Angola, were frustrated on Monday, by the Border Control Police, in the north-eastern Lunda Norte Province, as a measure to prevent community circulation of Covid-19.

The situation occurs in compliance with the Presidential order, which has, among other objectives, to prohibit the movement of people on land borders, for 15 days, extendable for an equal period of time, due to the global behaviour of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the National Police in Lunda Norte, of the 36 citizens caught in Landmark 28, in the Municipality of Cuango, four are women, a child and 32 men, who intended to reach the areas of Cavuba and Bananeira, which are places with high rate of illegal exploitation of diamonds.