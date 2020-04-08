Angola: COVID-19 - Police Arrest 36 Citizens At Angola/DRC Border

7 April 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Dundo — Thirty-six citizens of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), who were seeking to enter Angola, were frustrated on Monday, by the Border Control Police, in the north-eastern Lunda Norte Province, as a measure to prevent community circulation of Covid-19.

The situation occurs in compliance with the Presidential order, which has, among other objectives, to prohibit the movement of people on land borders, for 15 days, extendable for an equal period of time, due to the global behaviour of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the National Police in Lunda Norte, of the 36 citizens caught in Landmark 28, in the Municipality of Cuango, four are women, a child and 32 men, who intended to reach the areas of Cavuba and Bananeira, which are places with high rate of illegal exploitation of diamonds.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Nigerian Govt Sparks Outrage in Asking China's Help with COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.