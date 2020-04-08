Tanzania: Molinga's Days At Yanga Are Numbered

7 April 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Majuto Omary

Dar es Salaam — Mainland soccer giants Young Africans intend to release two foreign players ahead of the 2020/21 season, it has been revealed.

The two are Congolese striker David Molinga and Ivorian forward Yikpe Gnamein, sources close to the club leadership told The Citizen yesterday.

According to the sources, Yanga will part ways with the duo before the 2019/20 league season ends on recommendation from the team's technical bench.

"There will be some additions in the team to strengthen the areas that they have deemed weak," the source, who pleaded for anonymity, hinted.

He said there are players the technical bench has identified, who will be recruited later this year, but was quick to say that it will only be possible to bring in new signings after offloading the players, who are indiscipline and not productive in the team.

He attributed the Jangwani Street team's decision to part ways with Molinga and Gnamein to "technical grounds."

Molinga has so far scored eight goals for Yanga this season while Gnamein has struck once.

"He (Molinga) has fallen out of the technical bench's favour due to indiscipline," the source explained when pressed for more details.

The source said Molinga has been misbehaving for months now and that the club no longer needs him.

A month or so ago, the Congolese reportedly refused to travel to Lindi with the team for their Premier League match against Namungo, a move that irked both the club leadership and the technical bench.

Molinga, according to the source, informed club officials that he would make the trip a few hours before their departure.

The Congolese player had signed a one-year contact with the former Mainland champions, which expires at the end of August this year.

However, Molinga is said to have two offers for trials in Tunisia and Morocco.

Tunisia's Etoile Du Sahel and a 2nd division Morocco club are said to be interested in recruiting him.

On Gramein, sources said he has failed to prove his worth.

"Yanga have identified players who can propel the team to higher levels of success," he said, adding:

"They include the Congolese 'hit-man' Heritier Makambo, who now plies his trade in Guinea with Horoya AC."

