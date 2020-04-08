Nigeria: Police Allegedly Kill 4 Youth for Violating Stay At Home Order in Kaduna

8 April 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Mohammed Ibrahim Yaba

Kaduna — There was confusion at Tirkania community, a suburb of Kaduna metropolis when four youths were allegedly killed by the police.

Our reporter gathered that ten others sustained gunshots with seven in critical condition, receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital in the area.

Daily Trust gathered that the incident occurred on Monday afternoon when some youth engaged the Civilian JTF who tried to enforce the stay at home order at Railway market in the community.

Residents said the youth and the Civilian JTF engaged in a fight in which the Civilian JTF men at a point made a retreat, but were said to have staged a comeback accompanied by policemen from Kakuri, who allegedly sprayed teargas and later used live bullets on some of the youth who pelted them with stones.

A community leader in the area, Comrade Nuhu Mohammed Marafan Nasarawa confirmed that four youths were killed by the police.

"Yes, four were killed and we buried them today (Tuesday), while ten others sustained gunshots out of which seven are in critical condition. I called in the army and other community leaders and tried our best to calm the angry youths who vowed to take revenge against the police," he said.

Among the victims was 30-year-old Musa Aliyu who was killed when he rushed out of the bathroom to witness what was going on at his family house. His father, Ali Balteh who resides at Dogaje Street Tirkania told Daily Trust that his late son was having his bath when some youth jumped inside their compound.

"Musa rushed out of the bathroom when he saw some youth jumping into our compound. He went straight to the gate to ascertain the situation when the police shot him on the left hand and the bullet penetrated into his chest.

"He was rushed to a private hospital where he was confirmed dead," he said.

He further said so far four youths were confirmed dead and have been buried according to Islamic rites.

Contacted, State Command Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige said the command will issue an official statement later.

