Namibia: NSFAF Requests N$282m From Treasury

7 April 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Okeri Ngutjinazo

The Namibia Students Financial Assistance Fund has requested for N$282 million from the treasury to enable it to dispense funds to public and private institutions early, the institution has revealed.

The acting chief executive officer of the Namibia Students Financial Assistance Fund (NSFAF), Kennedy Kandume, today said the money would also be used to give students non-tuition fees for them to buy tools needed for online learning.

Kandume said they are planning on paying N$10 000 per student, as non-tuition fees, to help them acquire essential tools and secure connectivity.

"If everything goes [according] to plan, by next week we should be able to start with that process. Treasury has assured us, as well as the line ministry, that that request is being entertained," he said.

The acting CEO said NSFAF has prepared two documents, one focusing on the need for the private and private institutions to specify what is needed in terms of connectivity.

The second document focuses on what is needed from the student fund to address issues relating to students.

Kandume said they have processed quarterly payments to students in China to mitigate the circumstances they might find themselves in.

"We have paid U$1 300 (N$24 323) per student at the beginning of March. We hope that helps the students in mitigating whatever need they might face," he said.

Kandume noted that they have also processed payments for students in Africa, considering that they might find themselves in an extraordinary situation because of the coronavirus disease.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Nigerian Govt Sparks Outrage in Asking China's Help with COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.