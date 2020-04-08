Namibia: NSFAF Requests N$282m From Treasury

The Namibia Students Financial Assistance Fund has requested for N$282 million from the treasury to enable it to dispense funds to public and private institutions early, the institution has revealed.

The acting chief executive officer of the Namibia Students Financial Assistance Fund (NSFAF), Kennedy Kandume, today said the money would also be used to give students non-tuition fees for them to buy tools needed for online learning.

Kandume said they are planning on paying N$10 000 per student, as non-tuition fees, to help them acquire essential tools and secure connectivity.

"If everything goes [according] to plan, by next week we should be able to start with that process. Treasury has assured us, as well as the line ministry, that that request is being entertained," he said.

The acting CEO said NSFAF has prepared two documents, one focusing on the need for the private and private institutions to specify what is needed in terms of connectivity.

The second document focuses on what is needed from the student fund to address issues relating to students.

Kandume said they have processed quarterly payments to students in China to mitigate the circumstances they might find themselves in.

"We have paid U$1 300 (N$24 323) per student at the beginning of March. We hope that helps the students in mitigating whatever need they might face," he said.

Kandume noted that they have also processed payments for students in Africa, considering that they might find themselves in an extraordinary situation because of the coronavirus disease.