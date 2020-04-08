Nigeria: Seven Patients Recover From Coronavirus in Abuja - Minister

8 April 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ebuka Onyeji

Seven patients who were infected with coronavirus have recovered in Abuja and are set to be discharged after treatment, an official has said.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Muhammad Bello, in a statement on Tuesday, said the seven patients tested negative to the virus twice.

With 48 confirmed coronavirus cases, the FCT is the second hardest-hit city in Nigeria. Two people have died from the infection in the Nigerian capital.

Mr Bello noted the medical team is working hard to ensure the recovery and discharge of the remaining patients.

"I am delighted to announce that the first set of patients, totaling seven are ready to be discharged, after their final tests results returned negative," the minister said.

"Also, our dedicated and exceptional medical staff are doing their best to ensure the recovery and discharge of the remaining 39 patients. We cannot thank them enough for their efforts and we will always continue to encourage and support them."

Mr Bello said authorities in Nigeria's capital are not sparing any resources "at our disposal in ensuring effective containment of the virus, and also in protecting the welfare of our people".

He also appreciated the "compliance so far exhibited by residents of the FCT with regards to the 14-day restriction of movement as directed by President Muhammadu Buhari, with a view to curb the coronavirus pandemic".

"The level of compliance from residents, is proof that we all understand the magnitude of the challenge before us and we are ready to come together to fight this enemy, so we can return to our normal way of life as quickly as possible," he added.

The announcement followed the report that another female patient was discharged in Lagos, the country's worst-hit city.

This brings the total cases of recovery to 32 in Lagos and 43 nationwide.

The total number of infected people in the country is 254 as of the time of reporting including five deaths. Officials on Tuesday confirmed the death of a medical doctor, Aliyu Yakubu, affected by the coronavirus.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

